PA Wire/PA Images People enjoy the sunshine on the beach in Brighton, East Sussex, this month.

The bank holiday weekend looks set to be scorching for many parts of the UK, but weather forecasters have warned that not everyone will enjoy uninterrupted sunshine. Scientists at the Met Office said on Friday that thunderstorms could put a dampener on the long break in some areas of Britain. It will still be a “warm to very warm” bank holiday weekend for most and hopes that temperatures could tip 30C (86F) are now “not impossible but less likely”, according to Met Office forecaster Bonnie Diamond.

PA Graphics Temperatures will need to rise someway to beat 1944's May high of 32.8c.

Anyone who is lucky enough to be in Northern Ireland, which along with Scotland will see “the best of the sunshine”, could come close to enjoying record bank holiday temperatures. The current record for Northern Ireland is 25.2C (77.4F), set in Strabane in 1978. The warmest late May bank holiday weekend on record is officially 32.8C (91F), set on the May 29 1944 bank holiday Monday in Horsham, West Sussex, and Tunbridge Wells, in Kent, together with London’s Regent’s Park just a few days ahead of D-Day. London could hit 26-29C (79-84F) – just a little shy of the warmest day of 2018 so far which was the 29.1C (84.4F) recorded at London’s St James’s Park on April 19. It will feel warmest across southern England and Wales, where temperatures could rise into the high 20s.