The Guerrilla Anti-Brexit Campaign Trolling Politicians With Their Own Words Is 'Going Legit'

Ulverley Green Road, Solihull. Two minutes from the Jaguar Land Rover factory

The spokesman told HuffPost UK it had deliberately chosen a billboard just down the road from the Jaguar Land Rover factory, which announced earlier this month that 4,500 jobs are to be lost, in part, due to Brexit. He said: “We’d been discussing which politician’s hypocritical and incompetent quote we should highlight next in our guerrilla billboarding campaign and Boris’s infamous uttering was most popular. “Then we thought it would get maximum exposure if plastered near the JLR plant which is facing job losses because of Brexit chaos.” The group had tried to do this one by the book but the language proved a problem. “We’d initially inquired about a legit billboard using the Boris quote but they wouldn’t allow it even if the fuck was asterisked,” he said. Last week it was revealed Dover had been plastered with four of more posters, highlighting: Dominic Raab’s lack of knowledge about the Dover-Calais crossing when he said in November last year: “I hadn’t quite understood the full extent of this, but if you look at the UK and if you look at how we trade in goods, we are particularly reliant on the Dover-Calais crossing.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg in 2011 saying: “We could have two referendums. As it happens, it might make more sense to have the second referendum after the renegotiation is completed.”

Dr Liam Fox stating in 2017 that a trade with the EU would be “one of the easiest in human history”.

Theresa May stating in 2016 that: “Remaining a member of the European Union means we will be more secure from crime and terrorism.

A busy night on the Brexit frontline. We’ve covered Dover in the historic quotes of the people responsible for this chaos. Britain is a nation #LedByDonkeys.



Get involved