Liam Gallagher Just Announced Some Oasis News That Will Be Music To Fans' Ears

Liam Gallagher has announced he will tour the seminal 1994 Oasis album Definitely Maybe in full for its 30th anniversary next year.

The 2024 arena tour will span 12 dates in a number of UK and Ireland cities, where Liam will perform the album from start to finish for the first time.

“I’m bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe tour,” Liam said in a statement.

“The most important album of the 90s bar none. I wouldn’t be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together.”

The tour kicks off in Sheffield on 2 June 2024 and finishes up in Manchester on 27 June. The jaunt will include three nights at London’s O2 and Manchester’s Co-op Live. Tickets go on sale here from 9am BST on 20 October.

Along with performing Definitely Maybe in its entirety – which includes classics like Supersonic, Cigarettes & Alcohol and Live Forever – the Brit-pop legend will be reviving select B-sides from the era.

A press release also teases that other fan favourites including Whatever, Fade Away, Listen Up and Sad Song could make the setlist.

While it’s not quite the Oasis reunion with estranged brother Noel that fans are eternally holding out for, the tour will be a chance to hear songs that haven’t been performed live since the 90s, if ever.

The long-feuding brothers may not be ready to bury the hatchet any time soon, but Liam has previously said that he plans to sing Noel’s vocals on Half The World Away during the tour.

Noel has also confirmed that there will be a Definitely Maybe reissue in 2024. This summer, the High Flying Birds frontman also revealed that he would “properly consider” reforming Oasis – but only if he was given £8 million.

Since Oasis’ split in 2009 after a backstage argument at Rock en Seine festival near Paris, the brothers have been routinely quizzed about the possibility of the band reforming.

Asked by Johnny Vaughan during his Radio X this year show if he ever gets annoyed by people asking about a reunion, Noel said: “It used to really annoy me when I first started and now it’s just, it’s just whatever… I’m fascinated with people asking the same question and getting the same answer, but the thing that is ongoing and will never get old is how the music just keeps appealing to another generation of fans.”

Liam has said he’s game about the idea of reforming, but has repeatedly claimed that it’s Noel who’s holding things up.

Back in May, meanwhile, Noel branded his brother a “coward” and accused him of “getting people’s hopes up” about the prospect of an Oasis reunion.