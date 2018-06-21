Google Street View Albert Square has been used as a filming location in many films and television programmes.

A man has died two weeks after suffering severe facial injuries during a fight on a picturesque London square, as a wave of violence continues in the capital.

Mark Tremain, 52, passed away in hospital this week after being involved in an altercation with another man last month.

The incident took place on 31 May at Albert Square, near Stockwell, where Tremain lived. He was taken to hospital by air ambulance and remained in a critical condition until he died.

His death brings the number of murders in London this year to 76, according to figures released by the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee.

A post-mortem examination was carried out at Greenwich Mortuary and gave the cause of death as a head injury.

A 20-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He has been bailed to return to a police station later this month.

Detective Chief Inspector John Massey, of the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: “Sadly Mr Tremain has now died and we need the public’s help to understand all the circumstances that led up to his death.

“I would appeal to any witnesses, or anyone who has any information about the incident, to come forward. Any information about this inquiry could be vital.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4868 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Quote CAD6616/31May.