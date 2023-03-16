Lorraine Kelly ran into a spot of difficulty on Thursday morning when she revealed she’d lost her shortly before she was due to go live to the nation.

Writing on Twitter less than two hours before her ITV daytime show started broadcasting live, Lorraine tweeted: “HELP! I’ve lost my voice – any cures that have worked for you?”

“And yes,” she added. “[I’m] well aware some might say me not able to talk can only be a blessing.”

HELP! I’ve lost my voice - any cures that have worked for you (and yes - well aware some might say me not able to talk can only be a blessing)😂 — Lorraine (@reallorraine) March 16, 2023

Later in the morning, during a segment that would usually see the Scottish presenter telling her ITV colleagues what she’s got coming up on her show, she wound up having to turn to her resident medical expert Dr Hilary Jones.

Towards the end of Thursday’s Good Morning Britain, Kate Garraway explained: “If you follow her on Twitter, you’ll know there are issues going on so I ask this trepidatiously… Lorraine?”

The camera then cut to Lorraine in her studio, who was holding up a hand-written sign that read: “I’ve lost my voice, Hilary can you take over?”

As Dr Hilary teased Lorrine’s show, she was then seen nervously holding a second sign that said: “See you at 9!”

Back in the GMB studio, Ben Shephard joked: “Lorraine have you been shouting at the Chancellor, is that what the issue is?”

“That’s going to be a thoroughly entertaining hour of Lorraine with no voice,” he added, with Kate agreeing: “We’ll all be watching it at 9 to see how that goes.”

When Lorraine’s show kicked off officially at nine o’clock, the host soldiered on, albeit with an audibly more croaky voice than viewers were used to hearing.

“As you can tell I’m struggling a bit with my voice this morning,” she explained, while fashion expert Mark Heyes told her from Cheltenham: “I’m so sorry, you poor angel. I wish I could send you an Irish whisky or something.”

Just last month, Lorraine was sent home from work at the eleventh hour, with ITV’s Ranvir Singh filling in with almost no notice.