Louis Theroux Geeking Out Over Meeting The Traitors Cast Is Extremely Relatable

Louis Theroux Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

He may be a respected documentarian and journalist with three Baftas and an Emmy nomination to his name, but it seems even Louis Theroux isn’t immune to the powers of The Traitors.

Earlier this week, the broadcaster was a guest at Radio Times’ annual Covers Party, where he revealed he’d had an enthusiastic response to coming face-to-face with the stars of the hit reality show.

“I’m not ashamed to say…. I got a selfie with The Traitors,” he told Radio Times on the red carpet, while proudly holding his phone up to the camera.

“I’m not just a TV maker, I’m a TV fan.”

Louis, we’re right there with you. God help us if our paths ever cross with Diane. Or, indeed, Tracy.

Of course, Louis is far from the only one who’s been swept up in the Traitors wave.

The gripping reality show came to an end last week with a whopping 6.9 million people tuning in to the finale, which saw long-standing Traitor Harry managing to trick his way to the top and secure the £95,150 prize fund all for himself.

The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman with this year's cast BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Although The Traitors UK is now officially over for another year, a third season is already confirmed to be in the works, casting for which is now open, with filming due to begin over the summer.