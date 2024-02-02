Louis Theroux Geeking Out Over Meeting The Traitors Cast Is Extremely Relatable

He may be a respected documentarian and journalist with three Baftas and an Emmy nomination to his name, but it seems even Louis Theroux isn’t immune to the powers of The Traitors.
Earlier this week, the broadcaster was a guest at Radio Times’ annual Covers Party, where he revealed he’d had an enthusiastic response to coming face-to-face with the stars of the hit reality show.
“I’m not ashamed to say…. I got a selfie with The Traitors,” he told Radio Times on the red carpet, while proudly holding his phone up to the camera.
“I’m not just a TV maker, I’m a TV fan.”
Louis, we’re right there with you. God help us if our paths ever cross with Diane. Or, indeed, Tracy.
Of course, Louis is far from the only one who’s been swept up in the Traitors wave.
The gripping reality show came to an end last week with a whopping 6.9 million people tuning in to the finale, which saw long-standing Traitor Harry managing to trick his way to the top and secure the £95,150 prize fund all for himself.
Since the series ended, Harry has spoken out about where things stand between himself and fellow finalist Mollie, as well as how his own military background prepared himself for some of the show’s more unexpected hurdles.
Although The Traitors UK is now officially over for another year, a third season is already confirmed to be in the works, casting for which is now open, with filming due to begin over the summer.
The BBC has also revealed it will be airing various international iterations of The Traitors throughout 2024 – while rumours have also been circulating about a potential celebrity version of the hit show coming to UK screens.