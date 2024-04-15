Loved Scoop On Netflix? Here's What To Stream Next

Netflix

Scoop has been riding high on Netflix’s most-watched list since its release earlier this month – and with good reason.

The fictional dramatisation of how the women of Newsnight secured Prince Andrew’s infamous car-crash interview – starring Rufus Sewell, Gillian Anderson and Billie Piper – has divided critics, but viewers have still been tuning in to see what all the fuss is about in their droves.

If you’ve watched Scoop, you may now find yourself looking for your next film or show to stream, and whatever you’re in the mood for, we’ve got you covered...

Spotlight

If Scoop has given you a hunger for more deep-dive investigative journalism, you might like Spotlight. Released back in 2015, the drama features an all-star cast including Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams and Stanley Tucci.

Spotlight follows the team at The Boston Globe’s Spotlight, the oldest continuous investigative journalist unit in the United States, and its investigation into cases of widespread, systemic child sex abuse in the Boston area by Catholic priests.

The film was described by one critic as “a movie of clarity and force”, and even went on to scoop Best Picture at the Oscars.

Spotlight is available to stream on Prime Video.

The Post

Released in 2017, The Post stars Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, with none other than Steven Spielberg on directing duties.

The Post is a political thriller about news outlet The Washington Post taking on the US Government over a cover up about the Vietnam War.

Critics described it as a “heady, jam-packed docudrama that, with confidence and great filmmaking verve” and the film was nominated for two Academy Awards and eight Critics Choice Awards.

The Post is available to rent on Prime Video.

She Said

For something a little closer to Scoop, try 2022′s She Said. The Oscar-nominated movie follows the investigative reporting by journalists Jodi Kantor and Meghan Twohey in their New York Times investigation that exposed Harvey Weinstein’s history of abuse and sexual misconduct.

The film stars Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan, and Patricia Clarkson, and won the David Carr Award for Truth in Non-Fiction Filmmaking award at Montclair Film Festival.

She Said is available to buy on Prime Video.

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Looking back at a very different scandal, this time from across the pond, Impeachment: American Crime Story covers the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal in the mid-90s.

The third season of Ryan Murphy’s hit anthology show stars Sarah Paulson, Beanie Feldstein and Billy Eichner, and was nominated for five Emmys.

Impeachment: American Crime Story is available to stream on Disney+.

Prince Andrew: The Musical

If you’re still trying to get your head around the Prince Andrew debacle but would maybe enjoy something a little more... irreverent, may we suggest Prince Andrew: The Musical?

Yep, there really is a musical.

Created by Two Doors Down’s Kieran Hodgson and starring Munya Chawawa, Harry Enfield and Joe Wilkinson, this short film is an “all-singing, all-dancing reimagining of the Duke of York’s very public fall from grace”.

Prince Andrew: The Musical is available to stream on Channel 4.

The Crown

While the Prince Andrew saga is one of the biggest scandals the royals have ever faced, it definitely isn’t the only one. Netflix’s The Crown not only tells the story of the Windsors from the very beginning, but also stars Scoop’s Gillian Anderson.

The show boasts a seriously A-list cast, with Claire Foy, Imelda Staunton and Olivia Colman playing Queen Elizabeth II during different periods of her life. Additionally, Matt Smith, Tobias Menzies and Dominic West take on the roles of Prince Phillip throughout his life.

The Crown is available to stream on Netflix.

I Hate Suzie

Billie Piper was praised widely for her performance in Scoop and as long-time Doctor Who fans will tell you, she’s always been an incredible actor.

Mini-series I Hate Suzie sees Billie play the role of Suzie Pickles, a down-on-her-luck celebrity who has her world turned upside-down when her phone is hacked and explicit photos of her having an affair are leaked.

The dark comedy has been described as “scabrously funny” and “a brutally funny unraveling.” Follow-up I Hate Suzie Too received much of the same praise, and has an enviable 100% Rotten Tomatoes score to boot.

I Hate Suzie and I Hate Suzie Too are both available to stream on Now TV.

A Very Royal Scandal

Alternatively, if you’re just looking for another angle on the catastrophic Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew, keep your ears open for a release date for A Very Royal Scandal, another adaptation of the same story, this time starring Michael Sheen and Ruth Wilson.

Speaking about the show to The Independent, Michael said: “It is a story about privilege really. And how easy it is for privilege to exploit.

“We’ve found a way of keeping the ambiguity, because, legally, you can’t show stuff that you cannot prove, but whether guilty or not, his privilege is a major factor in whatever exploitation was going on.”