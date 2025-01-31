Madonna Laments That 'Fascism' Is 'Becoming The Norm' In Current Political Climate

Madonna on stage in 2021 Kevin Mazur via Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Madonna has spoken out against the rise in what she’s described as “fascism” becoming “the norm”.

Earlier this week, the Grammy-winning star made headlines when she took aim at Donald Trump and his administration, accusing them of “slowly dismantling all the freedoms we have been fighting for and WON over the years”.

In a follow-up post on X shared on Thursday evening, Madonna once again vented her frustration at the current political climate in the US.

Sharing a photo from her pre-fame days when she first moved to New York, the Like A Prayer singer said: “Here I am, a young woman filled with a sense of purpose, and many dreams. It was my first year of living in New York, a dangerous place, promising me everything and nothing.”

She lamented: “I had no idea that I would one day be living here in a time where fascism would become banal and the norm.”

Madonna has been a vocal critic of Trump throughout his political career, and endorsed Kamala Harris in last year’s US presidential election, insisting that voting for the Democratic candidate was “the right thing” for anyone “cares about basic human rights”.

Shortly after Trump’s victory was declared, the Queen of Pop raised eyebrows when she posted a picture of a cake emblazoned with the message “fuck Trump” on Instagram.

“Trying to get my head around why a convicted felon, rapist, bigot was chosen to lead our country because he’s good for the economy,” she fumed at the time.

In January 2017, shortly after Trump’s first inauguration, Madonna delivered a speech at a protest rally in Washington D.C., remarking that she’d thought “an awful lot about blowing up the White House” since he became president.

In response, Trump branded Madonna “disgusting” and claimed that her remarks were “disgraceful to our country”.

She later insisted that her comment had been taken “wildly out of context”, saying: “I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase.”

