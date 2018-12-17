Manchester Moorland Fires Had A Harmful Impact On Air Quality, Researchers Reveal

The devastating long term toll of the summer’s moorland wildfires in Greater Manchester has been revealed as researchers link the impact on air quality to serious health conditions.

The huge blazes at Winter Hill and Saddleworth Moor are likely to have had a shocking impact on the air breathed by people living in Manchester, according to new analysis by the leading think tank for the North of England.

Levels of particulate matter linked to serious conditions such as asthma, lung cancer and infant mortality were extremely high during the period of the fires, research published by the Institute for Public Policy Research North reveals.

When the fires were at their height in the week following June 24, the legal limit for daily average exposure to particulate matter - 50ppm - was breached on five occasions in different sites across Greater Manchester.

Monitoring stations also registered extremely high individual spikes in excess of 150ppm.

These concerns follow previous research by IPPR North which found Greater Manchester has lethal and illegal levels of nitrogen dioxide air pollution.

The IPPR North’s briefing paper, ‘Natural Assets North: Valuing our Northern Uplands’, argues that policymakers need to turn their attention to the ‘natural assets’ of the north to ensure the potential of places like Winter Hill and Saddleworth Moor is realised.