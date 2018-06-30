Major Incident Declared After Two Moorland Fires Merge Near Bolton

Christopher Furlong via Getty Images A helicopter drops water on the grass fire enveloping Winter Hill near Bolton on June 30, 2018 in Bolton, England.

Two large-scale moorland fires have merged to create a major incident near Bolton, police said on Saturday.

The fires on Winter Hill and Scout Road, near Bolton, have merged, with pedestrians and motorists urged to stay away from the area.

Appealing to the public to keep their distance, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said in a post on Twitter they “appreciate” the offers of help but are “really concerned that members of the public are heading up on to the moors”.

“Keeping windows and doors closed due to the smoke is also advised. Thank you,” the fire service added.