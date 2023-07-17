Marjorie Taylor Greene Stars As ‘MAGA's MVP’ In Trump-Loving Rapper's Video

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) embraced her status as MAGA queen in a new music video for Donald Trump-loving rapper Forgiato Blow on Sunday.

She stars as “MAGA’s MVP” in the video, which blends recordings of Greene’s conspiratorial rants with conservative-centric bars from Blow, AKA Mayor of Magaville, whose real name Kurt Jantz.

In the video, Greene starts in a gilded, winged throne before perching on the back of a red convertible as Blow calls her “Southern belle, a little hood.”

“Marjorie, I really love what you do,” Blow raps. “You calling RINOs out, no one does it better than you.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) answers questions during a panel discussion at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. AP Photo/John Raoux

Blow, who has also featured Representative Matt Gaetz (Republian, Florida) in his music, goes on to claim, “She’s fighting for our children. She’s fighting for our freedom. She’s fighting for the Jan Six-ers. She’s fighting good versus evil.”

Greene frequently derides Democrats as “groomers” for the party’s support of LGBTQ+ youth and transgender rights. She has repeatedly downplayed the violence at the January 6, 2021, riots at the Capitol, claiming defendants are being persecuted for their political views.

Greene seemed pumped about “MTG MAGA’s MVP” on Twitter, where she reposted the video. “I never thought I’d be featured in a rap video but then again I never thought the left would be grooming our children!” she tweeted.

While she’s still being heralded as a major figure in the MAGA world, Greene has found herself on the outs with some of her fellow Republicans.

Last month, she was voted out of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus for butting heads with fellow member Representative Lauren Boebert (Republican, Colorado) as well as for her support of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Republican, California) and his bipartisan debt ceiling deal in June.

She responded to news of her ouster from the Freedom Caucus on Twitter earlier this month, telling voters, “My America First credentials, guided by my Christian faith, are forged in steel, seared into my character, and will never change.”

