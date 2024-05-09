Martin Compston Names His Top Casting Pick For Line Of Duty Season 7

Martin Compston as Steve Arnott in Line Of Duty BBC

Fans may still be eagerly waiting for any news of Line Of Duty’s potential return, but Martin Compston already knows who he’d want to see cast if season seven does end up happening.

The Scottish actor played DI Steve Arnott in the hugely popular BBC drama about the AC-12 anti-corruption unit, starring alongside Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar.

Line Of Duty ran for six seasons from 2012-2021 and ultimately unmasked the mysterious “H” in the finale.

But while it might look like most of the show’s loose ends have now been tied up, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about a possible revival in the future – and even Martin has given it some thought.

In a recent interview with The Mirror, Martin said that former EastEnders star Danny Dyer “would be a great shout” to join the cast as a new bent copper.

Danny Dyer Visionhaus via Getty Images

“Danny is something else, honestly, he is one of our treasures. He is a wonderful actor – it would be good to see [him] in there,” he shared.

However, in another recent interview with the newspaper, Martin insisted there were no plans to return to the show any time soon.

“I’m sorry. They’re some of my closest friends, we all love Jed [Mercurio], and we’d all love to work together at some point but there are no immediate plans,” The Wee Man actor said.

“It’s just getting us all together and stuff. We’d like to but yeah, these things are a bit complicated. But there are no immediate plans.”

His comments come after fans were sent into a frenzy in 2022 with the prospect of a new three-part series following its divisive finale.

According to a report in The Sun, the police drama was rumoured to return in order to address some “unfinished business”, even arriving as early as last Christmas.

But that’s yet to come to fruition, and when pressed about the reports during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Martin said there was still no update regarding new episodes.

“We’re really delighted people still want us back. We had a really honest [conversation] about whether we were all up for doing it again, and I believe we all are,” he said.

“But unfortunately, at this point in time, there’s nothing immediate, there’s nothing coming very soon.”

In the meantime, a new psychological thriller starring Martin was recently announced that sounds like a perfect fit for Line of Duty fans.