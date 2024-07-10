Politicsconservative partykemi badenochreform uk

Nearly Half Of Tory Members Support A Merger With Reform UK, New Poll Reveals

Survey also reveals Kemi Badenoch is the clear favourite to succeed Rishi Sunak as party leader.
By 

Politics Editor, HuffPost UK.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.
Bloomberg via Bloomberg via Getty Images

Nearly half of Conservative Party members support a merger with Reform UK, according to a new poll.

The YouGov survey also found that Kemi Badenoch is the clear favourite to succeed Rishi Sunak as Tory leader.

The findings were released less than a week after the Conservatives lost nearly 250 MPs as Labour won a historic landslide.

Reform UK, meanwhile, had five MPs elected, including party leader Nigel Farage.

The poll of 725 Tory members found that 47% of them would back a merger with Reform UK, with 48% opposed.

Speaking during the election campaign, Farage spoke of his ambition to “take over” the Conservative Party.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “You can speculate as to what’ll happen in three or four years’ time, all I will tell you is if Reform succeed in the way that I think they can, then a chunk of the Conservative Party will join us - it’s the other way around.”

A Reform UK spokesman said: “With the Conservatives in the next year or so looking more like the staging for a Jacobean revenger’s tragedy than a functional 21st century political party, we should not intrude on their internal drama.

“That being said, when did their parliamentary cast list ever give a hoot about what the membership wants?”

The poll, for the Party Members Project run out of Queen Mary University of London and Sussex University, also found that 25% back Badenoch to be the next leader.

That is nearly twice the number who back Suella Braverman, who received the support of 13% of members. Tom Tugendhat came third on 12%.

|
Submit a tip
Close

What's Hot