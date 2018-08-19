New Zealand Women's Minister Cycles To Hospital To Give Birth

New Zealand’s minister for women cycled to a maternity unit as she prepared to give birth.
Green Party politician Julie Anne Genter, 38, travelled on a bicycle to the Auckland City Hospital alongside her partner “because there wasn’t enough room in the car”.
Genter, who was 42-weeks pregnant, said Sunday’s ride was mostly downhill, the Australian Associated Press reported.
Announcing her journey to hospital, Genter wrote on Instagram: “Beautiful Sunday morning for a bike ride, to the hospital, for an induction to finally have this baby.
“This is it, wish us luck!:
Her post carried the hashtag #bicyclesarethebest.
Alongside her duties as minister for women, Genter also acts as a spokesperson for the country’s transport ministry.
It comes just weeks after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern returned to work from maternity leave after giving birth to her daughter, Neve.
The country’s parliament is reportedly constructing a playground to improve facilities for the children of politicians.