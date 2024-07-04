Nicola Coughlan Helps Raise £1.5 Million For Children In Palestine

Nicola Coughlan sporting a ceasefire pin at the Bridgerton season three premiere last month Lia Toby via Getty Images

Nicola Coughlan has helped raise a staggering $2 million (£1.5 million) in funds for a Palestinian children’s charity.

The Irish actor, who is currently reaching the end of the promo trail for the third season of Bridgerton, launched an Instagram fundraiser for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF) ahead of the release of part two of the hit Netflix romance.

Nicola told her followers that any donations would bring “hope and solidarity to the children and families who now need it most”.

The campaign brought in a total of 124K donations from social media users, including celebrities like Modern Family actor Nolan Gould, chart-topping singer Bebe Rexha, Love Island winner Amber Gill, broadcaster Vick Hope and US singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams.

The Los Angeles-based PCRF is currently providing food, water, clothing, medical care and aid to children affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict, in which more than 37,500 people have been killed in Gaza since 7 October 2023.

The Derry Girls star already raised €70,000 (£59,580) for the London charity Medical Aid For Palestine back in May, an amount which her latest fundraising efforts well exceeded in less than two weeks.

“Thank you to actress and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan for your incredible support of PCRF and your fundraising efforts which totaled an astonishing $2M USD in support of our Urgent Gaza Relief and Recovery efforts,” wrote the charity in a social media post.

“Thank you for using your voice to inspire support for peace and impacting the lives of thousands of displaced children and families in dire need, providing them with humanitarian aid and medical relief.”

Nicola has since reacted to the news on her Instagram Story, writing: “Thank you very much to everyone that follows me and shared/ donated to the fundraiser, what a difference you have made.”

Throughout the press tour for Bridgerton’s most recent season, Nicola was unwavering in her vocal support of Palestine.

“It’s very important for me because I feel like I’m a very privileged person,” she told USA Today of her decision to wear an Artists4Ceasefire pin.

“I’m doing my dream job and I’m getting to travel the world, but then I’m hyper-aware of what’s happening in Rafah at the moment.”

Nicola wearing her ceasefire pin on her wrist at another Bridgerton event back in May ANDREA RENAULT via Getty Images

Earlier this year, Nicola joined more than 400 people in the entertainment industry – including Jennifer Lopez, Mark Ruffalo and Florence Pugh – signed a letter to President Joe Biden demanding a “ceasefire in Gaza and Israel”.

Stars like Billie Eilish, Mark Ruffalo and Riz Ahmed have also been seen wearing the campaign’s logo on pins at various award shows and red carpet events.

“I feel very passionately about it,” Nicola continued. “I’m Irish also, so it’s sort of a different perspective. And I just feel, if I have this global platform, which I do at the minute, I think if I can hopefully raise funds for aid organisations – I have a fundraiser on my Instagram right now.”