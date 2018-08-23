Increased cost to use your credit card, more red tape for businesses, Brits abroad unable to access their pensions – these are the kind of predictions leading Brexiteers would normally dismiss as Project Fear. Yet on Thursday it was one of that group, Dominic Raab, issuing those warnings through the first batch of the government’s ‘technical notices’ in case of no deal with the EU. As the Brexit Secretary delivered a speech explaining the documents, he wiped away sweat from his top lip – perhaps realising his Brexit allies on the Tory backbenches would not be happy with Project Technical Notices. The 25 documents (a total of 84 will be released in the next few weeks) covered a range of areas – from banking to humanitarian aid, weapons of torture to sperm donations – but all fit a set pattern: The UK doesn’t want no deal, it doesn’t expect to get no deal, but if we do, here’s what will happen.

Peter Nicholls / Reuters

The section on customs and trade did not contain much that wasn’t already known. If there is no deal, there will have to be customs checks either side of the channel and trade would continue on World Trade Organisation terms. This will mean more red tape for businesses who export, and the government helpfully suggests that businesses “should consider whether it is appropriate for them to acquire software and/or engage a customs broker, freight forwarder or logistics provider to support them with these new requirements”. Adding extra bureaucracy to businesses was once considered sacrilegious to Tories, but in this Brexit world many old truths are now new realities. Take Raab boasting about the increase in the civil service to deal with all eventualities. Some 7,000 staff are working on Brexit, he said, with the capacity for another 9,000. A penny for the thoughts of David Cameron and George Osborne, who spent much of their time in government trying to cut the size of Whitehall. Of course, it might cost you more than a penny if you’re paying by card and the former PM and Chancellor want the money in an EU bank. The notices revealed card transactions are likely to increase after Brexit, as EU-based firms will no longer be constrained by the surcharging ban. Together with the fall in value of the pound against the euro, your next Airbnb trip to Barcelona or Rome just got more expensive.

PA Wire/PA Images