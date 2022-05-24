Noel Gallagher ‘Covered In Blood’ And Needing Stitches After Being Headbutted During Manchester City Celebrations

Noel Gallagher leaves the stadium after tMan City finished the season as Premier League champions during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium on May 22, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images) Cameron Smith via Getty Images

Noel Gallagher has revealed he needed stitches and was “covered in blood” after getting accidentally headbutted by Manchester City player Ruben Dias’ dad.

The Oasis star was in the stands at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon to watch Manchester City score three goals in five minutes to secure the Premier League trophy.

Advertisement

The musician and lifelong City fan was celebrating with the fans before getting caught by Ruben’s dad during the chaotic celebrations.

Sharing the story on talkSPORT, he said: “So as the third goal goes in, right, there is absolute bedlam, as you can imagine, in the stadium. Where we sit, Reuben Diaz’s family are in the box, a couple of boxes up.

Advertisement

“So I’m jumping around like an idiot, passing my 11-year-old son around like the Premier League trophy, everyone is lifting him up.

“I turn around and Rúben Dias’ dad runs straight into me, headbutts me while I’m on the floor covered in blood. I don’t see the last two minutes I’ve got to get taken down by the St John Ambulance and had to get stitched up. I’ve got stitches in my top lip, I’ve got two black eyes.”

Advertisement

🙌 “There’s absolute bedlam! I’m jumping around like an idiot.”



🩸 “Ruben Dias’ dad runs into me, I’m on the floor covered in blood!”



🤣 “I’ve got two black eyes & Pep asks ‘What’s up with your face?!’”#MCFC fan @NoelGallagher reveals how he celebrated the club’s title win 😂 pic.twitter.com/Q2MVSmbtoe — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 23, 2022

Noel says he bumped into the winning team’s manager Pep Gaurdiola following the incident, who asked what had happened to his face.

“As I’m going down the corridor Pep’s running up crying and we kind of hug each other and he says, ‘What’s up with your face?’ And I was like, ‘Go see the players, nothing to do with me’.

“And if you’ve seen me today, I look like I’ve just arrived home from the 80s, from Elland Road. I look like I’ve had my head smashed in. It’s unbelievable.

“A lot of City fans are asking, ‘You alright? What’s happened?’ And I said – ‘You’ll never guess!’”

Advertisement

Noel Gallagher Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Noel added that despite his own injuries, Rúben Dias’ dad came out of the exchange without a mark on him.

“He’s a big bear of a man – he almost knocked my teeth out.