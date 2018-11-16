North Korea Tests 'Ultramodern Weapon' In Fresh Blow To Trump's Nuclear Strategy

North Korea has tested a “newly developed ultramodern tactical weapon” in an apparent bid to apply pressure on the United States and South Korea.

State media reported leader Kim Jong Un had observed the test but the exact nature of the device was not revealed.

The state-run KCNA news agency said the test was successful and the weapon could protect North Korea like a “steel wall”, adding that Kim had observed “the power of the tactical weapon”.

“This result today is a justification of the party’s policy focussed on defences science and technology, another display of our rapidly-growing defences capabilities to the whole region, and a groundbreaking change in strengthening our military’s combat capabilities,” the North Korean leader said.

It did not appear to be a test of a nuclear device or a long-range missile with the potential to target the US and could well be a bluff – the secretive dictatorship has a history of using fake and photoshopped weapons to project military might.

The only picture released by state media showed Kim standing on a beach surrounded by officials in military uniforms, but no weapons were visible.