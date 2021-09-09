Given how long we’ve all had to forego large-scale social occasions in the past 18 months, it was no surprise to see so many stars out in force on Thursday night for the National Television Awards.

Now in its 26th year, the NTAs moved from its usual January slot to April as a result of the pandemic, before being bumped a further five months to September.

After what eventually became an 18-month break, the night finally arrived on Thursday, with some of the best TV stars from the last year (and a bit) all descending on London’s O2 Arena for the A-list event.

But as any devotee of all things celeb will tell you – before any ceremony gets going, there’s the red carpet to look forward to.