Piers Morgan Had A Predictably Piers Morgan Reaction After NTAs Booing And Joel Dommett Jibe

Piers Morgan being interviewed by GMB's Richard Arnold on the NTAs red carpet Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock for NTA

Piers Morgan has spoken out after attending this year’s National Television Awards on Tuesday.

It’s not unfair to say that the NTAs weren’t exactly Piers’ night, beginning with him having to take the tube to the ceremony in the middle of a heatwave.

“First time on the tube in 30+ years,” he shared. “Hasn’t got any cooler has it?”

On my way to the @OfficialNTAs - my first time on the tube for 30+ years. Hasn’t got any cooler has it… pic.twitter.com/hWjl5RIo5Z — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 5, 2023

Once he finally made it to the event, the divisive presenter found himself being booed when Joel Dommett mentioned his name during his opening monologue.

As if that wasn’t enough, the host then told viewers to “say what you want about Piers Morgan…”, only for that to be the end of his sentence.

Joel Dommett on stage at the NTAs James Veysey/Shutterstock for NTA

Then, to cap it all, Piers was beaten in the TV Interview category by Graham Norton, with the former Good Morning Britain presenter tweeting on his way out: “Got the Tube in searing heat… got mocked by a host I’ve never heard of… got booed by an audience of shrieking banshees… got beaten by Graham bloody Norton… and now getting the first limo I can find to get the hell outta here.”

“Thanks for a great night NTAs,” he added.

Got the Tube in searing heat.. got mocked by a host I’ve never heard of… got booed by an audience of shrieking banshees… got beaten by Graham bloody Norton.. and now getting the first limo I can find to get the hell outta here. Thanks for a great night @OfficialNTAs 👍 pic.twitter.com/jq7D7BqHhB — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 5, 2023

Hmmmm... Piers Morgan walking out when things aren’t going in his favour. Sounds rather familiar...

Still, it was obviously worth him showing up for one reason, at least, as he was seen snapping a photo with his former GMB colleague Susanna Reid as they made their way into the event.

Piers isn’t the only one who had a tough time at this year’s NTAs, though.