13 Moments You Might Have Missed From The NTAs 2023

The NTAs 2023 and its red carpet were packed with moments you might have missed Instagram/BBC/ITV/X

With London’s O2 Arena packed out with big names from the world of British TV for the National Television Awards, it was always going to be a recipe for an eventful evening.

But aside from the big wins, red carpet looks and obvious scene-stealing moments, here’s what you might have missed from the 2023 NTAs…

1. EastEnders’ The Six went all out for the red carpet to promote their Christmas ‘whodunnit?’ storyline

The Six heading to the #NTAs has me gagged. Tish Dean serving in white #Eastenders pic.twitter.com/CiCmyDqG7J — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) September 5, 2023

2. And their rendition of He Had It Coming from Chicago was nothing short of iconic

get chicago back on the west end and hire them immediately !!!!!! #NTAs pic.twitter.com/PayhGcvyvm — caitlin (@caitlinspersona) September 5, 2023

3. There was a red carpet reunion for former Good Morning Britain colleagues Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid

4. It was date night for Love Island 22 winners Ekin-Su and Davide after recently rekindling their romance

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA

5. Strictly Come Dancing pro Amy Dowden, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer, was also well enough to attend

Amy Dowden Joe Maher via Getty Images

6. Gogglebox beat I’m A Celebrity to the Entertainment award, and Dannii “I wasn’t expecting that at all!” Minogue was just the perfect person to present it

7. The EastEnders cast’s pride at seeing Danielle Harold win Serial Drama Performance was so pure

8. See also: Jeff Brazier watching his son Bobby win Best Newcomer for his role as EastEnders’ Freddie Slater

Jeff Brazier and Molly Rainford ITV

9. Lenny Henry had the gag of the night with this topical quip

"I'm going to make this quick, because this is a long night and I don't know what concrete they used to build this place."



Sir Lenny Henry in the building! #NTAs2023 — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) September 5, 2023

10. Big Brother fans got a sneak peek at the new remixed version of the show’s theme tune set to debut when it relaunches on ITV2 next month

11. As This Morning missed out on winning an NTA for the first time in 12 years following recent controversies, The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades gave Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond a hug

12. This dog was one of the stars of the show, barking his way through the speech as Paul O’Grady’s For The Love Of Dog’s picked up Best Factual. We’re sure the late Paul would have approved.

Paul 😪😪😪😪💔



His work continues with the 🐕



Paul, we miss you so much 💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞🐕🌎💞💞💞💞



The dog barking Paul would love so much #NTAs #PaulOGrady pic.twitter.com/IY8Rl1tp9i — A TV Friend 😃📺🎶🍭🍬 Mark Moseley is 🔥 (@atvfriend) September 5, 2023

13. There was also a sweet moment between Sarah Lancashire and Ian McKellen as she collected her Special Recognition Award

Sarah Lancashire - so gracious tonight on receiving the Special Recognition award at the NTAs from Sir Ian McKellen. So well deserved! Two national treasures on stage together! 🌟🥰👏🏻👏🏻 #SarahLancashire #SpecialRecognition #NTAs #SirIanMcKellen



📸: ITV pic.twitter.com/AM4g9z1yRd — Diane P (@DerbyshireDi) September 5, 2023