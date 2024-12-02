Liam And Noel Gallagher's Mum Didn't Exactly Have The Reaction To Oasis' Reunion You Might Expect

Liam and Noel Gallagher are officially back together as Oasis Simon Emmett

When Liam and Noel Gallagher finally announced over the summer that they were putting their differences aside and staging an Oasis reunion, it caused shockwaves in the music industry and generated headlines the world over.

But it seems that, a little closer to home, the brothers’ news didn’t exactly create as big a reaction as they might have hoped.

According to The Sun, Noel has claimed that his and Liam’s mum Peggy “couldn’t give a shit” about Oasis reforming.

“My mum never gave a shit, never,” the tabloid quoted him as saying. “You know what Irish mums are like.

“When we told her we were getting back together, she said, ‘Sure, that will be nice’. That was it.”

Noel Gallagher on stage at Glastonbury in 2022 via Associated Press

Despite their mother’s decidedly nonplussed reaction to the upcoming tour, Oasis getting back together has undoubtedly been one of the biggest news stories of 2024.

The brothers initially announced 14 dates across the UK and Ireland in August. This was eventually extended to a run of 17 stadium shows, all of which are now sold out (following what was undoubtedly the year’s most controversial ticket sales experience).

Since then, Oasis has also added shows in the US, Mexico, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Argentina, Chile and Brazil towards the end of next year.