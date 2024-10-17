Liam Gallagher’s Blunt 4-Word Response To Oasis Playing Glastonbury 2025

Liam and Noel Gallagher are officially back together as Oasis Simon Emmett

For anyone hoping that Oasis might take the stage at Glastonbury in 2025, Liam Gallagher has unfortunately made his feelings clear.

Fans of the 90s band are counting down to their reunion tour in July next year, with rumours flying that Britpop legends might play the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm prior to it kicking off.

However, Liam and Noel Gallagher ended speculation earlier this year with a joint statement reading: “Despite media speculation, Oasis will not be playing Glastonbury 2025 or any other festivals next year.

“The only way to see the band perform will be on their Oasis Live ’25 World Tour”.

Now Liam has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to further lay down his feelings.

Responding to a fan who messaged the Wonderwall singer “Reconsider doing Glastonbury Liam”, to which the famously blunt singer replied: “NO full of drips”.

NO full of drips — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 14, 2024

It’s perhaps worth pointing out that earlier in the summer, Noel made headlines when he slated the most recent Glastonbury line-up, for which he ended up facing a huge backlash.

After literal years of theorising about whether the estranged Gallagher brothers would ever put their differences aside and perform together again, it was confirmed in August that Oasis would be doing a string of gigs around the UK and Ireland in 2025.