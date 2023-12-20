Ofcom has revealed which TV moments sparked the most complaints in 2023 GB News/ITV

Ofcom has unveiled its list of the most complained-about TV moments of 2023 – and we reckon you can probably already work out what came in at the top of the list.

The TV watchdog revealed on Wednesday morning that it had received a total of 69,236 complaints in the last 12 months, a notable increase on 2022’s figure, which stood at 36,543.

Advertisement

At the top of the list of complained-about moments was an incident on Dan Wootton’s GB News show back in September.

The media regulator received a total of 8,867 complaints over remarks made by the anchor and guest Laurence Fox about journalist Ava Evans.

Dan Wootton on Lorraine in 2015 S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock

Advertisement

Behind this incident, at 8,421 complaints, was ITV News’ coverage of King Charles’ Coronation over the summer.

These complaints related to remarks made by Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh, who said during her commentary that she’d been “very struck” by the disparity between the “rich diversity of the Abbey” and what she described as a “terribly white” scene after the royal family waved to the public from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

“I am also looking at those younger generations and thinking: ‘What are the nuances that they will inhabit when they grow?’” she said.

These complaints were later dismissed by Ofcom, with a spokesperson saying at the time: “We understand some viewers had strong feelings about this comment.

“However, given this personal observation was made in the context of a wide-ranging panel discussion - and taking into account the right to freedom of expression – we will not be pursuing this.”

Advertisement

Adjoa Andoh Mike Marsland via Getty Images

The full top 10 is as follows:

Dan Wootton Tonight (Dan Wootton and Laurence Fox’s disparaging comments about journalist Ava Evans) – 8,867 complaints. King Charles III: The Coronation (Adjoa Andoh’s comments on the Royal Family) – 8,421 complaints Good Morning Britain (Richard Madeley’s interview with MP Layla Moran) – 2,391 complaints Jeremy Vine (Discussion about junior doctors’ pay) – 2,302 complaints Breakfast With Kay Burley (Kay Burley’s interview with Elon Levy about Israel) – 1,880 complaints Lee Anderson’s Real World (Lee Anderson’s GB News interview with Suella Braverman) – 1,697 complaints Breakfast With Kay Burley (Kay Burley’s interview with the Palestinian ambassador) – 1,640 complaints Naked Education (Pre-watershed nudity) – 1,285 complaints This Morning (Vanessa Feltz’s remarks about coeliac disease) – 1,092 complaints Love Island (Bullying accusations) – 992 complaints

It’s worth mentioning that the 1,092 complaints sparked by Vanessa Feltz’s remarks about coeliac disease were all made in the last 48 hours.

Ofcom has said, as is standard procedure, these complaints will be assessed before deciding whether to take the matter any further.

Advertisement