Oxford University has apologised to David Lammy for retweeting a message posted by a student calling him “bang out of order” and “bitter” for criticising it over diversity figures.

The Labour MP called the university out on Wednesday as being a “bastion of entrenched, wealthy upper class white privilege” after admission figures showed white British applicants were twice as likely to be admitted to undergraduate courses as their black British peers.

Shortly after Lammy was interviewed about the figures on BBC’s Today programme, the university retweeted a post from Oxford student Liam Beadle saying Lammy was “bitter”.