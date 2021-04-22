'Pervasive Racism' Meant Black And Asian WWI Troops Were Not Commemorated

“Pervasive racism” underpinned a failure to properly commemorate potentially hundreds of thousands of predominantly Black and Asian service personnel who died fighting for the British Empire, an investigation has found. The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) apologised after its investigation found those individuals were not formally remembered in the same way as their white comrades. Defence secretary Ben Wallace on Thursday morning told the Commons: “The number of casualties commemorated unequally, the number commemorated without names and the number otherwise entirely unaccounted for is not excusable.” He accepted that “prejudice” had played a part. The investigation discovered at least 116,000 predominantly African and Middle Eastern First World War casualties “were not commemorated by name or possibly not commemorated at all”.

Martin Keene/PA Graves of British soldiers who fought at the Somme in the First World War, who are buried at the Connaught Cemetery near the Thiepval Memorial to the Missing of the Somme in northern France

The figure could be as high as 350,000, according to the report obtained by the PA news agency after it was first reported by the Guardian. Most of the men were commemorated by memorials that did not carry their names. When war broke out in 1914, King George V called for “men of every class, creed and colour” to join the fight. What was then the British West Indies is thought to have sent 16,000 soldiers to join the English forces, plus some 4,500 volunteers, who arrived in special contingents. In 1915, the British West Indies Regiment (BWIR) was formed, comprising two thirds of its men from Jamaica and the rest hailing from the Bahamas to then British Guiana. But Caribbean soldiers were not permitted to fight as equals against their white compatriots, with most serving for lower pay in the Labour Corps, according to the BBC. One who was commemorated however was Walter Tull, who was a footballer and the first Black Army officer to command troops in a regular unit. He died aged 29 while leading an attack on the Western Front during the second Battle of the Somme on March 25, 1918.

This #blackhistorymonth we remember Black personnel who paved the way. Walter Tull is known for being the first black @BritishArmy Officer. He joined the Footballer’s Battalion in the First World War and lost his life heroically leading an attack across No Man’s Land in 1918. pic.twitter.com/VdiyWvdM8W — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 11, 2020

Tull served as a second lieutenant, leading men into battle at a time when the Army forbade a person of non-European descent becoming an officer. As well as being one of the most celebrated Black British soldiers of the Great War, Tull was also one of the first Black professional football players in England, playing for Tottenham Hotspur while overcoming racial discrimination. The investigation also estimated that between 45,000 and 54,000 Asian and African casualties were “commemorated unequally”. Some were commemorated collectively on memorials, unlike those in Europe, and others, who were missing, were only recorded in registers rather than in stone. In 2018 a war memorial featuring a Sikh soldier to honour the many from the Indian subcontinent who fought in both world wars was unveiled in Smethwick, Birmingham. The special committee behind the investigation was established by the CWGC in 2019 after a critical documentary on the issue, titled Unremembered and presented by Labour MP David Lammy. Originally named the Imperial War Graves Commission, it was founded in 1917 to commemorate those who died in the war.

IWM via Imperial War Museums via Getty I Soldiers of the British West Indies Regiment in camp on the Albert to Amiens Road, France, World War I, September 1916