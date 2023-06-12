Phillip Schofield Shuts Down Speculation About New TV Venture

Phillip Schofield Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Phillip Schofield has denied reports claiming he could be joining TalkTV’s presenting line-up.

Since then, Phillip gave a sit-down interview with BBC News in which he said he felt his TV career is now “over”.

“I have to talk about television in the past tense, which breaks my heart,” he told presenter Amol Rajan. “I have lost everything.”

Over the weekend, the Daily Star published quotes from a TV “expert” under the headline: “Phillip Schofield ‘set for TalkTV job’ after ITV axe – but only on one condition.”

However, a legal representative for Phillip Schofield told Metro that this was not the case, and the ex-Dancing On Ice host “is not joining TalkTV”.

Phillip in the This Morning studio earlier this year Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

TalkTV’s current presenting roster includes Vanessa Feltz and former MP Nadine Dorries, as well as former ITV daytime hosts Jeremy Kyle and Piers Morgan.

Following Phillip’s sudden departure from This Morning, it was revealed his former co-host Holly Willoughby would be taking an extended half-term holiday.

Holly returned to the This Morning sofa last week, beginning her first show with a speech addressing the past two weeks of headlines.