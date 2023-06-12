Phillip Schofield Shuts Down Speculation About New TV Venture

Phillip Schofield has denied reports claiming he could be joining TalkTV’s presenting line-up.
The former This Morning host dramatically stepped down from the daytime show after more than 20 years last month, shortly before admitting to having had an affair with a younger colleague years earlier.
Since then, Phillip gave a sit-down interview with BBC News in which he said he felt his TV career is now “over”.
“I have to talk about television in the past tense, which breaks my heart,” he told presenter Amol Rajan. “I have lost everything.”
Over the weekend, the Daily Star published quotes from a TV “expert” under the headline: “Phillip Schofield ‘set for TalkTV job’ after ITV axe – but only on one condition.”
However, a legal representative for Phillip Schofield told Metro that this was not the case, and the ex-Dancing On Ice host “is not joining TalkTV”.
TalkTV’s current presenting roster includes Vanessa Feltz and former MP Nadine Dorries, as well as former ITV daytime hosts Jeremy Kyle and Piers Morgan.
Following Phillip’s sudden departure from This Morning, it was revealed his former co-host Holly Willoughby would be taking an extended half-term holiday.
Holly returned to the This Morning sofa last week, beginning her first show with a speech addressing the past two weeks of headlines.
For her first shows back, Holly was joined by Josie Gibson, and later by Craig Doyle, who made a big impact on This Morning viewers, many of whom called for the Irish star to become a more permanent fixture on the show.