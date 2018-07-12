Prince Harry Playfully Wags Finger At Toddler Who Touches Meghan Markle's Hair During Dublin Visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle charmed royal fans while on their visit to Ireland yesterday as they had a cheeky interaction with a young boy.
Three-year-old Walter Cullen reached out to touch Meghan’s hair while they were on a visit to the Croke Park stadium in Dublin on Wednesday 12 July.
Meghan turned around and found it quite funny, interacting with young Walter as he reached out to touch her face.
Prince Harry showed his childish side as he playfully wagged his finger at the little boy for touching his wife’s hair.
Prince Harry was also seen beaming as he made a face while letting a young boy stroke his beard at the stadium.
Royal fans caught on to the fact that the pair acted so naturally around the children at the event.
Harry and Meghan revealed shortly after they got engaged that they planned to start a family in the future. In an interview with BBC at the time, the prince was asked about his plans of having children with Meghan. “Not currently, no,” he said. “No, of course, you know, I think one step at a time, and hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future.”