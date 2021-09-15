Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Cover Time Magazine After Making List Of 100 Most Influential Figures

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have landed a joint cover of Time magazine, after being named on the publication’s annual list of the 100 most influential people of the past year.

On Wednesday – which just happened to be Harry’s 37th birthday – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Time cover was unveiled, along with the news that they had been named in the Icons section of the magazine’s annual list of influential figures.

Summing up why the royal couple had made the list, chef José Andrés wrote: “Springing into action is not the easy choice for a young duke and duchess who have been blessed through birth and talent, and burned by fame.

“It would be much safer to enjoy their good fortune and stay silent. That’s not what Harry and Meghan do, or who they are.”