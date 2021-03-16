Protests Can Legally Resume From March 29, Downing Street Says

Protests can legally go ahead from March 29 when “stay at home” coronavirus rules expire, Downing Street has said.

Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson said demonstrations would be permitted from that date so long as they were Covid-secure.

Organisers will need to submit risk assessments and ensure “appropriate” social distancing is maintained, the spokesperson said.

“The stay at home order will lift on March 29, which means it is no longer illegal to leave your home save for the exemptions which we are all aware of,” they told reporters.

“In line with that, as you saw under tiers 1 to 3 previously, protests will also be able to resume from March 29.”

The announcement came amid calls for demos to be allowed during lockdown after police turned violent at a vigil and protest in memory of Sarah Everard on Saturday night.

The Metropolitan Police has faced intense criticism for scuffles and arrests as hundreds gathered at a bandstand covered in floral tributes to the 33-year-old.

At one stage, male officers could be seen grabbing hold of several women before leading them away in handcuffs, to shouts and screams from onlookers.