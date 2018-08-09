Puppy Fat Or Problematic: Can A Baby Really Be Overweight?

There are few things as joyous as the smell of a newborn baby’s head, their tiny hands and feet, and of course those ubiquitous chunky thighs that make everyone want to pretend to bite your child. But how many rolls are too many? Is there such a thing as a problematically fat baby? Or is it just puppy fat that will drop off as soon as they are more active and moving around? One anonymous mum posted on Mumsnet explaining that people had been commenting on her baby’s weight and it was staring to concern her.

She wrote, alongside a picture of her six-month-old child: “Everyone always comments on her legs and how fat they are and it’s getting to me. For example someone said yesterday ‘bloody hell how much are you feeding her?’” The parent even included what she is feeding her child, saying: “She has less than the average amount of formula and never finishes a bottle. She also only started weaning last week and has so far only had fruit, veg and Weetabix.”

People responded reassuring the mum that she had nothing to worry about. One said: “They’re fine and your acquaintances are being rude. My son’s legs and arms and face were much chubbier than this and he is now a very lean and healthy young man.” Another said: “Your baby is fine. Ignore idiots with their stupid comments.” Another had a similar experience: ”We get loads of comments too, people just don’t think and it does upset me too. My DD [dear daughter] only started a bit of solids a couple of weeks ago so I really don’t think she’s over eating - they’re just healthy girls! Although people were supportive of the mum and said she had nothing to worry about, can parents over-feed babies, resulting in them being overweight?

