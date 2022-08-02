Good Morning Britain Viewers Unimpressed By Richard Madeley's Remarks To Lioness Chloe Kelly

Richard Madeley has been met with a collective face-palm after his interview with Lioness Chloe Kelly.

One particular moment at the end of the interview captured viewers’ attention, as he was heard casually referring to his guest as “Coco” as he thanked her for her time.

Perhaps sensing this might not have gone down well, Richard then justified the move by explaining this is the nickname he uses for his own daughter, who is also named Chloe.

Richard Madeley and Chloe Kelly ITV

While Richard’s somewhat patronising nickname to someone he’d just met was irksome for many viewers, others also picked up on the fact he told Chloe she’d have been unrecognisable a week ago, overlooking the fact she was already part of Manchester City’s women’s team:

Could Richard Madeley be any more Alan Partridge if he tried?! 🙈 #gmb pic.twitter.com/5brZlXMdgu — NICK (@nickoverheard) August 2, 2022

Richard Madeley wrapping up his interview with Chloe Kelly by calling her 'Coco' "because that's what I call MY daughter Chloe" is exactly the sort of high level awkward cringe I can't cope with today — Emmerrr (@Ruefulgrimace) August 2, 2022

Richard Madeley you don’t interview someone then end with calling them your daughters nickname 🤷‍♀️🤦‍♀️.. show Chloe kelly some respect , she’s more than earned it ❤️ — Sam .. why you following me, what do you want ;-) (@HowlinMad3) August 2, 2022

Chloe Kelly's face after Richard Madeley says "Chloe - or 'Coco' as I call my daughter Chloe - Coco, thank you very much indeed for coming in." pic.twitter.com/0qJOZgsUh1 — Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) August 2, 2022

I have to say, I cannot imagine a young male player player who'd just scored the winning goal for England in a final going on TV and being told "Colin - or 'Col-Col' as I call my son Colin - Col-Col, thank you very much indeed for coming in." — Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) August 2, 2022

Not Richard Madeley interviewing Chloe Kelly and telling her that just last week she could walk into any supermarket and not be recognised. She’s a Man City, Champion’s League striker. Cannot eye roll enough at this clown. — Harriet jones (@hattiejj97) August 2, 2022

The coco comment by Richard Madeley! Jesus, why did he say that, she’s not your daughter.. @GMB — 0) (@hudson83) August 2, 2022

@GMB not sure Richard Madeley should have said to @Chloe_Kelly98 that she would walk down the street with only her friends knowing her before the final. There are huge amounts of @BarclaysWSL football fans who have known who Chloe is for years — Nicola Matthews (@nicmatthews1980) August 2, 2022

Brand love, Liz Truss's pronouncements, performative parenting for likes, Madeley's 'Coco' weirdness.



Something's in the water this Tuesday. — Will Humphrey (@Will_Humphrey) August 2, 2022

Chloe Kelly has every right to call Richard Madeley by another moniker for his first name then.



Dick. https://t.co/2Ialm9A6gA — Sue Nelson (@ScienceNelson) August 2, 2022

Richard Madeley needs an interventionpic.twitter.com/wfvxxHcLqT — Ronan Mullen (@RonanReigns) August 2, 2022

Richard returned to Good Morning Britain after an extended break on Monday morning.

Since Piers Morgan’s much-publicised exit in March 2021, the former This Morning host has been part of a rotating team of guest hosts, which has included Ed Balls, Adil Ray and Martin Lewis.

During this time, Richard has repeatedly come under fire for his comments about issues including the climate crisis and UK politics.

He was also met with a backlash when he questioned whether Angela Rayner was still Keir Starmer’s “best girl” during an interview with the Labour leader.