Rishi Sunak Gets His Comeuppance When He Invites The Internet To Name What Labour Would Tax

Rishi Sunak PHIL NOBLE via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak’s latest attempt to paint Labour as the party of high tax backfired on social media last night.

The prime minister posted on X (formerly Twitter), claiming: “You name it, Labour will tax it.”

You name it, Labour will tax it. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 1, 2024

The claim has been at the forefront of the Tory attack plan over the last six weeks, despite Labour’s repeated clarifications that they will not raise income tax, national insurance or VAT.

And it seems the electorate are now sick of it.

So many social media users chose to take Sunak’s words literally, by reminding him of all the negative headlines he and his party have generated since he got into No.10 – and suggesting they get taxed instead.

People reminded him how he is the wealthiest person to ever to live in No.10 Downing Street....

...of his incredibly rich wife Akshata Murty....

Your wife? — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) July 1, 2024

...and of their shared £651m fortune together...

....Others reminded Sunak that his father-in-law owns an enormous IT company, Infosys...

...and that his wife used a non-dom status which meant she did not have to pay tax on her overseas income from Infosys (a privilege she has since given up), as well as Sunak’s now-disused green card...

Non doms? People with green cards? https://t.co/js1F64AkvY — Dr Martin Opposes Gov’t Corruption (@MartinRemains) July 1, 2024

... some also recalled stories of the PM’s own domestic luxuries...

Heated private swimming pools https://t.co/mmK2tLqePN — Ger D (@Rardeenus) July 1, 2024

Billionaires? — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) July 1, 2024

...and the ex-Tory Party chair Nadhim Zahawi, who was accused of breaching the ministerial code over his tax affairs...

Nadhim Zahawi https://t.co/j2eYbro7iu — 4th July - There's gonna be a Tory wipeout! (@snb19692) July 1, 2024

...as well as the polls predicting the Tory party could end up with a historically low number of seats come Friday...

Political parties with fewer than 100 seats. https://t.co/WR5JnUP6J1 — Simon Myerson KC 🎗️ (@SCynic1) July 1, 2024

...and the Conservatives’ recent record....

You name it, the Tories fucked it. https://t.co/b00J0ueKCA — Dan (@Dantechnik) July 2, 2024

You name it, the Tories will lie about it. https://t.co/ikzeu1ufh5 — Chris 💙NHS 🇪🇺 #FBPE (@Chris_RA50) July 2, 2024

...the five Tory prime ministers the UK has had in the last nine years....

Ex Tory PMs? There's loads of those. https://t.co/jGoVNmyua5 — Bloke From Barnsley #Is #Sisu #Thorn (@NicolaJames007) July 1, 2024

...the long list of recent Tory scandals...

Your wife, Michelle Mone, Nadim Zahawi, Jacob Rees Mogg, money made from betting on election dates, Shit in our waters, trousers that show off ankles, subsidized meals in the HofC, tractor porn, being a bit 'handsy' with staff, off shore accounts, saying 'crystal clear' https://t.co/bjhMjh2SCn — Mark Curwen (@sharkey2007) July 1, 2024

...and finally, the Conservatives’ own plans, which have already taken the country’s tax burden to a 70-year high.