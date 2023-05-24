Rishi Sunak Clears Suella Braverman Over Speeding Fine Row

Rishi Sunak and home secretary Suella Braverman FRANK AUGSTEIN via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has decided not to order his independent ethics adviser to carry out an investigation into the speeding ticket row engulfing Suella Braverman.

The prime minister held talks with Sir Laurie Magnus on Monday following reports that the home secretary asked civil servants whether she could sit a private speed awareness course rather than with members of the public.

After being told that would not be possible, Braverman paid a fine and received three penalty points.

She was accused of breaking the ministerial code, which states that ministers should not ask civil servants to help them with personal matters.

But in a letter to Braverman this morning, Sunak said: “My decision is that these matters do not amount to a breach of the ministerial code.”

The prime minister refused to give the home secretary his full backing during tense exchanges with journalists on Sunday.

But a spokesperson for the PM insisted he did have “full confidence” in Braverman.

He said: “He and home secretary continue to work closely on the public’s priorities, not least tackling illegal immigration.”

In her first public comments on the row, Braverman insisted “nothing untoward” had taken place.

She said: “Last summer, I was speeding. I regret that. I paid the fine and I took the points but we’re focused now on delivering for the British people and working for them.

“In relation to the process, I’m focused on delivering for the British people, doing my job as home secretary and what I will say is that, in my view, I’m confident that nothing untoward has happened.”

But Labour and the Lib Dems had called for Sunak to take action against the home secretary.

In the Commons yesterday, Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “As ministers know, the home secretary has already admitted to breaching the ministerial code by using personal emails to share sensitive government information.