So Even Rob Lowe Has An Opinion On The Jeremy Corbyn ‘Stupid Woman’ Row

As a year of political turbulence finally draws to an end, it somehow didn’t seem as bizarre as it should have been that a Hollywood actor would pontificate on a skirmish in the House of Commons.

Rob Lowe, a favourite of political nerds after starring as Sam Seaborn in several series of the US TV show The West Wing, appears to be in the UK filming an ITV crime series.

So it was presumably during a break from filming when he came across the viral clip of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn muttering something about Theresa May following a heated exchange in the Commons.

Many suggested he uttered “stupid woman”. The Labour Party quickly denied the accusation, claiming he said “stupid people”, referring generally to MPs on the opposite benches.

In any case, Lowe had made up his mind, tweeting: “FYI – I have to say, I saw Jeremy Corbin call the Prime Minister ‘stupid woman’ with my own eyes watching on @SkyNewsPolitics.”