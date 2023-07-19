Ron DeSantis Said ‘Pudding’ In An Interview And You Know What Happened Next

Twitter users ate up Republican 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis’ latest reference to pudding.

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked DeSantis, in an interview that aired on Tuesday, if he thought he was alienating voters with his push further to the right as he trails in the polls by around 30 percentage points to former US President Donald Trump.

“I don’t think it’s true. The proof is in the pudding,” DeSantis replied, pointing to his record in Florida.

DeSantis’ dessert-themed turn of phrase prompted critics to immediately recall his reported eating of chocolate pudding with three fingers during a private flight in 2019, which The Daily Beast reported in March.

DeSantis subsequently denied the report, but the alleged incident prompted mockery from late night comedians and even inspired a gross ad from the Trump campaign.

His reference drew mockery online:

The only thing in the pudding is his fingers. pic.twitter.com/J4KMZdKG4q — Kelsie Taggart (@kelsientaggart) July 18, 2023

He owns the pudding lane. Might as well drive it. https://t.co/AP7LYrHGX5 — Schooley (@Rschooley) July 18, 2023

Great! Now I’ve got to change my handle again. #RonDePudding pic.twitter.com/CpDu4OwMLI — Ron DeathSantis (@GovDeathSantis) July 19, 2023

When @jaketapper asked DeSantis about the state of his campaign, his answer actually included the phrase....



"The proof is in the pudding" pic.twitter.com/r4ROWvlYjU — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) July 18, 2023

