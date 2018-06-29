Russian Foreign Minister Accuses Britain Of Destroying Salisbury Attack Evidence

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused Britain of destroying evidence in the Salisbury poisoning attack and playing “all kinds of tricks” to change the rules of the chemical weapons watchdog.

In an interview with Channel 4 News, Sergei Lavrov said the “inconsistencies in the situation with (the) Skripals are very troubling” and alleged UK authorities had exterminated evidence as part of a possible cover-up.

Russia and the UK have been locked in heated exchanges since the nerve agent attack on former spy Sergei Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia in Salisbury on 4 March. The Government has publicly blamed Russia for the attack, but it has denied any involvement.

Lavrov told interviewer Cathy Newman that there was “no proof” the attack was ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin and said it was “very weird” that British authorities were destroying physical evidence.

When asked if using a nerve agent to poison a former spy, his child and a policeman was the work of a rational state, Lavrov admitted it was a “very bad crime”, but said Russia was not to blame.

“And we from the very beginning suggested we investigate this together because it is our citizen - at least the daughter is our citizen,” Lavrov said, before adding that the “inconsistencies in the situation with Skripals are very troubling”.

“We never managed to get consular access to our citizen - in violation of all international conventions, diplomatic and consular relations. We never got any credible explanation why the nephew - or aunt - of this Yulia Skripal is not given visa. She wants to visit and to see her sister in law or cousin I think. And many other things related to the action itself.”

Lavrov then went on to directly accuse Britain of destroying evidence: “Boris Johnson recently mentioned that the place (Salisbury) is being disinfected .. six months or four months after the incident... and the policeman became miraculously fine... the Skripals became miraculously fine... people now talk about levelling the house where they lived... levelling the house of the policeman. It all looks like consistent physical extermination of the evidence.”