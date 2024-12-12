Sabrina Carpenter Spills The Beans On Why Shooting Her Christmas Special Was 'Kind Of A S**t Show'

Sabrina Carpenter in A Nonsense Christmas Netflix

After a year that’s seen her dominating both the charts and the headlines, Sabrina Carpenter is seeing 2024 out in style.

The Juno singer recently unveiled her first ever holiday special, A Nonsense Christmas, featuring special performances, festive comedy sketches and some pretty impressive sketches.

A Nonsense Christmas has been a big hit for Netflix, sticking around its list of most-watched shows ever since it debuted, and leading to a huge surge in streams for Sabrina’s 2023 festive EP, Fruitcake.

However, while the special may have gone down well with fans and critics, Sabrina has admitted that filming it was a bit of a chaotic experience.

“We actually shot it in two days, so it was kind of a shit show – but in the best possible way,” she told British Vogue. “A Christmas shit show, which is way better than normal ones, because everyone’s festive and dressed up.

“You can’t really be mad when everyone is dressed like Christmas. And I’m so lucky that my friends were a part of it; that just made it all the more fun.”

On collaborating with fellow hit-maker Chappell Roan in A Nonsense Christmas, Sabrina added: “We’ve been signed to the same label for quite some time. It’s been such a beautiful gift to be able to celebrate everything that all of these amazing women have done this year.

“I’m not, like, leaving out men, but the women have taken the cake this year. So it was a perfect opportunity to be able to bring some of them together. There was a lot of giggles on set; a lot of laughing and talking about girl shit,” she added.

Sabrina is currently on track to have not one but two albums in the UK charts this week, with Fruitcake joining her latest offering Short N’ Sweet in the top five.

Elsewhere in her British Vogue interview, Sabrina shared the very understandable reason she was reluctant to share her Spotify Wrapped round-up when it came out last week.