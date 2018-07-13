Sadiq Khan: I Want To Meet Donald Trump To Hear Why He Blames Me For Terror Attacks

Sadiq Khan wants a showdown meeting with Donald Trump to hear why the President singles him out for criticism over tackling terrorism.

Speaking to HuffPost UK from City Hall, Khan said he wanted to “hear him out” after Trump launched another attack on the London Mayor as he visits the UK.

In an interview with The Sun, carried out on Wednesday but published today, Trump claimed Khan “has done a very bad job on terrorism”, his latest attack on the Labour politician.

Khan said he is “trying to rise above” the jibe, but when asked if the door of City Hall would be open to Trump if he wanted a face-to-face meeting, the Mayor said: “I’m happy to meet President Trump and to explain to him, in a respectful, courteous manner where I think he’s wrong on a number of issues, to hear him out, see what his explanation is for holding me responsible for the attacks we saw in London last year.”

Khan said that while 14 people died during terrorist attacks in London last year, cities across the world – including Nice, Manchester, Paris and Berlin – were also targeted.

“This is an evil we’re all grappling with, and it’s for President Trump to explain why he’s singled me out and not mayors of other cities, leaders of other cities, but also, you know, why he thinks immigration from Europe is the reason for the increase in crime across our country over the last four years - and over the course of a meeting, should it ever occur, of course I’d be looking forward to his explanation of those things.”

Trump’s latest attack on Khan came during his explosive interview with The Sun, in which he claimed a UK/US trade deal would be killed by May’s Brexit plan.