Sara Pascoe Says Hugh Grant’s Birthday Party Was One Of Her ‘Worst Ever’ Stand-Up Gigs

Sara Pascoe has said the time she did a stand-up show at Hugh Grant’s birthday party was one of her “worst ever gigs”.

The comic revealed to The i that she had been booked to perform at the Notting Hill star’s celebrations a number of years ago by his friends.

According to Sara, and for reasons she still doesn’t understand, the actor’s friends deliberately organise parties that he is not going to enjoy very much.

Advertisement

Sara Pascoe Shirlaine Forrest via Getty Images

Recalling the experience, the Taskmaster star said: “He doesn’t come off well in this story.

“I think I was the 14th female comedian they asked. Everybody else had said no.”

Explaining why she agreed to the gig, Sara said: “Partly for the story, partly because I was excited by the idea of meeting him, and also because it was £300 cash in an envelope.”

She added: “Sometimes – I don’t know if you do this – you’re punishing a future self. You say yes to things because you’re like, it won’t be me doing that, it will be another version of me. Then you get to the day and wonder why you agreed.”

Hugh Grant Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Hugh was forced to address rumours that he was tipped to take over from Jodie Whittaker as the lead in Doctor Who.

Setting the record straight on his Twitter account, Hugh insisted he had “nothing against” Doctor Who, but that he wouldn’t be replacing Jodie in the role.

“No idea where the story came from,” he added.