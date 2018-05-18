EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    18/05/2018 10:51 BST | Updated 1 hour ago

    SATs 2018: Step Into Your Child's Shoes And Try To Answer These 6 Exam Questions

    Can you get full marks on these questions for 11-year-olds? 📝

    Children in primary schools have spent the week taking their SATs tests, so to round off the week, it’s time to step into their shoes and see how well you would do if you had to take the tests today.

    The team at Explore Learning sent HuffPost UK six previous questions that have previously appeared on actual SATs exams. How many can you answer correctly?

    yvonnestewarthenderson via Getty Images

    1. Change the question below into a command.

    Can you pass me the salt?

     

    2. Which is the correct plural to complete the sentence below? 

    Both of the ______ climbed up on to the roof.

    :: workman

    :: workmens 

    :: workmans

    :: workmen

     

    3. What are the adverbs in the sentences below?

    It was the scariest film she had ever seen.

    He threw his new toys carelessly into the box.

    They play football there.

     

    4. A garden pond has a diameter of 1.9m. What is the radius of the garden pond?

     

    5. Write three factors of 36 that are not factors of 18.

     

    6. A bag contains 726 grams of flour. A chef uses half a kilogram. How much flour is left?

     

    Answers below the picture. 

    Imgorthand via Getty Images

    Answers

    1. ‘Pass me the salt.’ or ‘Pass me the salt!’

    2. Workmen

    3. Ever, carelessly and there

    4. 95cm

    5. 4, 12, 36

    6. 226g or 0.226kg

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    Funny exam answers on Reddit
    MORE:parentsFamilyChildrenschoolBack To SchoolexamsSATS

    Conversations