More cast members from the upcoming third season of The White Lotus have been confirmed.

On Tuesday, Variety reported that Sex Education favourite Aimee Lou Wood was joining the hit anthology series for its third run, which is due to begin filming in Thailand in next month.

Aimee – whose other screen credits include the Oscar-nominated film Living and the current West End revival of Cabaret – later confirmed the news on Instagram.

Joining her will be Patrick Schwarzenegger (who recently appeared in the drama adaptation of the documentary The Staircase), as well as Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Cook and Sam Nivola.

Earlier this month, the show confirmed that Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs and actual Parker Posey would be checking into the famous fictional hotel chain later this year, alongside Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul Michelle Monaghan and Tayme Thapthimthong.

It has also been revealed that Natasha Rothwell (who previously played much-loved spa manager Belinda opposite Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya at her most monstrous in the first season of The White Lotus) would be reprising the role in a new set of episodes.

Teasing what fans should expect this time around, Natasha Rothwell told Vanity Fair in December: “I gasped out loud a minimum of five times and this was just me reading [the scripts].

“The scripts are a testament to Mike [White, the show’s creator]’s skill and ability to tell the most smart and entertaining stories. I mean, everything that he does is like a lesson to me as an actor and a performer.”