Social media giants must take more drastic steps to tackle online abuse, according to a senior female MP frequently targeted by trolls.

Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott said her staff spend a “considerable amount of time” blocking or removing “highly offensive and misogynist” abuse directed at her on Twitter and called on platform bosses to act “a lot quicker” to shut down problem accounts.

The call comes as an Amnesty International study into online abuse revealed that a woman is attacked on Twitter every 30 seconds.

Abbott said: “I never had this scale of abuse when I first came into politics and racism was an issue then as now, but it’s the anonymity and the ease of Twitter which has put racists into overdrive.”

She pointed out that online racism was being reflected in media and politics, “not in the same visceral way, but I think that it finds an echo in mainstream coverage and that’s very troubling”.

Former shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper tweeted her agreement with Abbott on Tuesday, calling on Twitter to step up.

Labour MP Luciana Berger this week tweeted screenshots of numerous anti-Semitic messages she had received after voicing her position on a vote of no confidence in PM Theresa May.