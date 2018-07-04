The Lord Mayor of Sheffield has “banned” Donald Trump from his city ahead of the US President’s visit to the UK next week.

Magid Magid made his feelings on the event crystal clear, branding Trump a “wasteman” – slang for someone lacking maturity and achieving little with their lives.

“I Magid Magid, lord mayor & first citizen of this city hereby declare that not only is Donald J Trump a WASTEMAN, but he is also henceforth banned from the great city of Sheffield!” Magid wrote on Twitter

The 28-year-old Somali refugee was elevated to the office in May, becoming the youngest ever person to hold the job in Sheffield, and made it clear he intended to shake up the world of politics.