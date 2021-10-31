Shirley Ballas To Undergo Scans After 'Mortified' Doctor Discovers High Testosterone Levels

Shirley Ballas has revealed she is being sent for scans on all her organs after she was told by a doctor the level of testosterone in her body was “the highest she’s seen in a female”. Earlier this week, the Strictly Come Dancing judge thanked viewers of the BBC dance show after they spotted a lump under her arm, which led to her speaking to a doctor. The 61-year-old head judge said viewers had helped her discover “concerning” symptoms in her body. In a new interview with the Sun on Sunday, the 61-year-old said her doctor was “mortified” by the results of the initial tests that were run.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Shirley Ballas

“My NHS doctor is very good, so the fact that she is concerned makes me concerned – and she was mortified by my results,” Shirley said. “She said I have the highest testosterone levels she’s ever seen in a woman, and testosterone can wreak havoc on the female organs. So she’s requested an urgent scan of all of my organs at King’s College, London. “She won’t speculate on what the cause is. She just says, ‘We need to deal with this. Let’s deal with the hormones and then see what else is there’. “So I’ll have the scans and then I’ll be able to let everyone know what’s going on.” Shirley updated fans on her health in an Instagram video earlier this week. The former ballroom champion explained that tests had shown her testosterone levels to be “ultra-high”, her oestrogen levels “extremely low”, and that she needs scans on her adrenal glands and ovaries.