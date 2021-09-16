GB News' Simon McCoy And Dynasty Star Emma Samms Announce Engagement

GB News presenter Simon McCoy has announced he’s engaged to his partner, Dynasty actor Emma Samms. Simon confirmed the news to the Daily Mail, stating: “We are both so happy, as are our children.” According to The Sun, the couple have been an item since early 2020, and now live together in the Cotswolds. The former BBC News anchor added: “We shall celebrate in the spring, when it’s safe to share a party.”

ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images Emma as Fallon Carrington Colby in Dynasty

David M. Benett via Getty Images Simon McCoy and Emma Samms pictured at an event in June 2019

Simon is best known for his work at BBC News, having gone viral for several of his live broadcasts, including quips about the Royal Family and one infamous occasion in which he read the headlines while holding a ream of paper instead of an iPad. He was previously married twice before, including to fellow BBC presenter Victoria Graham, with the two splitting after 11 years in January 2019. Earlier this year, he surprised many when he announced his resignation from the BBC after 18 years, confirming shortly afterwards he had signed up to present a show on the ill-fated GB News.

BBC Simon McCoy presenting live on BBC News last year

While he initially co-hosted an afternoon current affairs show with Alexandra Phillips, he has since been moved to the morning show the Great British Breakfast, which he presents with Kirsty Gallacher. Meanwhile, Emma is most famous for playing Fallon Carrington Colby in Dynasty and Holly Sutton in the US soap General Hospital.

