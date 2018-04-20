Mum Warns About Potential Risk Posed By Soft Toys In Toddlers' Beds After 18-Month-Old Daughter Died

A mother has launched an online campaign to raise awareness of the risk posed by soft toys in toddlers’ beds after her 18-month-old daughter suffocated and died.

Dexy Leigh Walsh, 23, from Dundee, had packed teddies down the side of her daughter Connie’s bed to stop her falling down a gap. She had placed one big teddy on top of the smaller ones when she put her daughter to bed on 5 March 2018.

“She went under the massive teddy and fell asleep with the angels,” Walsh wrote on her Facebook campaign page. “All I think about now is what if I had just left it empty? She would still be here, maybe with just a small bump on her head. I want every parent to see and be aware of this.”