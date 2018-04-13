Spanish Woman Dragged By Hair In 'Racially-Motivated' Night Tube Attack

Police are appealing for witnesses after a “vicious and racially-motivated” attack in which two people pulled the hair of a Spanish women travelling on London’s night tube.

Detectives from British Transport Police say the 24-year-old victim was talking to friends in her native tongue when she was approached by the assailants on the Central Line.

The two women began shouting at her “saying she should be talking English when in England,” according to police.

They then grabbed her hair and pulled her around, resulting in injuries to her scalp and cuts to her face.

The suspects were both black and had braided hair.

They were believed to be in their late twenties and one was wearing a brown jacket, while the other was wearing a black jacket.

The train was travelling between Liverpool Street and Stratford, east London, at around 3.45am on Saturday 7 April.

The force said: “Officers are currently making a number of enquiries, including looking at CCTV from the stations and would like to speak to any witnesses from the night.

“Were you in the carriage and did you see what happened? Likewise, do you recognise anyone matching the above description?

“Please contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016 with reference 91 of 7 April.”