The songs and dances the remaining eight ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestants will be performing live at Blackpool Tower this weekend have been revealed.

Among the tracks each of the couples will be performing routines to include songs made popular by Judy Garland, Barry Manilow and one of the most important and inspiring artists of the 1990s.

Gina G.

This week will feature another Couples’ Choice performance, with Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse tackling a Theatre and Jazz performance, fresh from landing in the dance-off for the second time last weekend.