The songs and dances the remaining eight ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestants will be performing live at Blackpool Tower this weekend have been revealed.
Among the tracks each of the couples will be performing routines to include songs made popular by Judy Garland, Barry Manilow and one of the most important and inspiring artists of the 1990s.
This week will feature another Couples’ Choice performance, with Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse tackling a Theatre and Jazz performance, fresh from landing in the dance-off for the second time last weekend.
Here’s a full breakdown of what we should expect from Blackpool Week this year…
- Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev will be dancing the Jive to ‘Shake A Tail Feature’ from ‘The Blues Brothers’
- Charles Venn and Karen Clifton will be dancing the Samba to ‘La Bamba’ by Connie Francis
- Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice will be dancing the Paso Doble to ‘Unstoppable’ by E. S. Hostumus
- Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse will be dancing a Theatre and Jazz routine to ‘The Trolley Song’ from ‘Meet Me In St Louis’
- Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell will be dancing the Quickstep to ‘Dancin’ Fool’ from ‘Copacabana’
- Kate Silverton and Aljaz Skorjanec will be dancing the American Smooth to ‘Everlasting Love’ by Love Affair
- Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard will dance to Argentine Tango to ‘River’ by Bishop Briggs
- Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton will dance the Salsa to ‘Ooh Ahh (Just A Little Bit)’ by Gina G
Just eight couples remain in the competition, following Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden’s elimination last week.
Danny’s exit came after a tough few days, in which he was forced to deny rumours that he’d been “bullying” his professional partner, which she has also insisted is not the case.
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ airs live from Blackpool Tower on Saturday night at 6.45pm on BBC One.