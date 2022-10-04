The cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Ray Burmiston via PA Media

Strictly Come Dancing is bringing Hollywood glamour to Borehamwood this weekend, with the show’s annual Movie Week special.

On Tuesday, bosses announced the film-inspired songs and dances each of the 14 contestants will be performing during Saturday night’s live show, with Fleur East and Richie Anderson each tackling classic tunes from our 90s Disney faves.

Meanwhile, Helen Skelton, Jayde Adams and Will Mellor will be paying homage to some of our favourite musicals, with routines paying homage to Grease, Flashdance and Dirty Dancing, respectively.

We can also look out for performances referencing films like Guardians Of The Galaxy, Top Gun, The Artist and even The Full Monty.

Here’s what to expect from Movie Week this year...

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin will dance the Quickstep to Peppy and George from The Artist

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe will dance the Cha Cha Cha to Cher’s The Shoop Shoop Song from Mermaids

Fleur East and Vito Coppola will dance the American Smooth to Part Of Your World from The Little Mermaid

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal will dance the Rumba to the theme music from Jurassic Park

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez will dance the Viennese Waltz to Hopelessly Devoted To You, made famous by Olivia Newton-John in Grease

James Bye and Amy Dowden will dance the Cha Cha Cha to Hooked On A Feeling from Guardians Of The Galaxy

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer will dance the Cha Cha Cha to What A Feeling! from Flashdance

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima will dance the Charleston to If My Friends Could See Me Now from Sweet Charity

Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova will dance the Viennese Waltz to Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga, featured in Top Gun: Maverick

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu will dance the Waltz to One Hand, One Heart from West Side Story

Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice will dance the Samba to Hakuna Matata from The Lion King

Tony Adams and Katya Jones will dance the Samba to Hot Chocolate’s You Sexy Thing from The Full Monty

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell will dance the Charleston to music from Half A Sixpence

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu will dance the American Smooth to Cry For Me from Dirty Dancing